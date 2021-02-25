Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Down 10.2%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 907,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,176,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $592.59 million, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atomera by 566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

