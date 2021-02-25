Atotech (ATC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atotech stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

Get Atotech alerts:

About Atotech

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.