AT&T (NYSE:T) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.
NYSE T traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 58,461,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,275,578. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,752,000 after buying an additional 794,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.
