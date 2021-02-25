Attila Achieves Market Cap of $71.78 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Attila token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $71.78 million and $245,156.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00707324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00035879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003575 BTC.

ATT is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

