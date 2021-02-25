aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). aTyr Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

