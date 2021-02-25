AurCrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.20, but opened at C$0.18. AurCrest Gold shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.80 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.

About AurCrest Gold (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explore for, and develops gold properties in Ontario, Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp. It also holds interests in the Ranger Lake, Bridget Lake, McFaulds Lake, and Fredart Lake properties located in Northern Ontario.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AurCrest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AurCrest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.