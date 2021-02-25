Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

AUPH stock remained flat at $$14.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,858. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

