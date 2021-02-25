Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.59 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

ACB stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

