Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 11,658,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 31,394,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

