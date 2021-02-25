Aurora One Day Volume Tops $15.50 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and $15.50 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aurora has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00054690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.72 or 0.00736654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00036835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00061220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00041203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

