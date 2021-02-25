Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.76 ($79.71).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NDA opened at €73.02 ($85.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 52 week high of €72.02 ($84.73). The business’s 50 day moving average is €67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

