Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,613 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

