Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July accounts for about 1.3% of Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 129.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 4th quarter worth $134,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July alerts:

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.