Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 192.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $228.02 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $320.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

