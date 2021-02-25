Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 32,056 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for 8.8% of Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $37,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 152,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $102.03 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $102.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.