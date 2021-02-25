Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 12,714 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

