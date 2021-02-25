Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Australian Ethical Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.29.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in education, energy, electricity transmission & distribution, government, health & wellbeing, food production, telecommunications, transport, recycling and waste management, sustainable products & materials, Information technology, software and professional services, media, property, recreation financial services.

