Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Australian Ethical Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.29.
Australian Ethical Investment Company Profile
