Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Auswide Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$4.38.

Auswide Bank Company Profile

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services in Australia. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. It also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home, car, caravan and trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products.

