Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.78-5.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.265-4.345 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.91-0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.71.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $14.88 on Thursday, reaching $284.03. 1,471,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,214. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.07.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

