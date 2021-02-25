Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.78-5.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.265-4.345 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 4.78-5.08 EPS.

ADSK traded down $14.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.38. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a sell rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.71.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

