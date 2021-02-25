Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.91-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.1 million.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022
After-Hours guidance to 4.78-5.08 EPS.
ADSK stock traded down $14.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.03. 1,471,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.07. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.