Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.91-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.1 million.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 4.78-5.08 EPS.

ADSK stock traded down $14.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.03. 1,471,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.07. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.71.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

