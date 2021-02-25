Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $995.05 million.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 4.78-5.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.71.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $14.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.03. 1,471,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.50 and its 200 day moving average is $267.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

