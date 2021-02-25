Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AUTL opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

