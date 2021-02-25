AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

AN traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.61. 21,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $82.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,860,201. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 30.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after acquiring an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AutoNation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after acquiring an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

