Autonio Price Hits $0.15 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $454,771.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.87 or 0.00498866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00066844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00082693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00475576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00071766 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

