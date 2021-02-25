AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVB. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.89. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $227.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

