Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.