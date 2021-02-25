Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.
AGR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 865,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.
