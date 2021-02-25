Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.20, but opened at C$1.05. Avanti Energy shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27. The company has a current ratio of 120.09, a quick ratio of 119.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59.

About Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. Avanti Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

