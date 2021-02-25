Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,973,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $180.52 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $181.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

