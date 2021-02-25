Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.37% of Avient worth $455,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

