Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) fell 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.49. 3,727,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,883,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASM. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $133.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

