Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after purchasing an additional 327,326 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after purchasing an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 287,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 260,482 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,473,000 after purchasing an additional 96,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

