Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%.

AVA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.06. 5,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

