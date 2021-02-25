Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

AVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE AVA traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $40.60. 579,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,514. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Avista by 3,067.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,337,000 after buying an additional 327,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 439,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 262,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,035,000 after buying an additional 260,482 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

