AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Gap Down to $25.10

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.10, but opened at $23.00. AVITA Medical shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 9,126 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. On average, analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 19.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

