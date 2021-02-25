Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Aviva stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 82,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,093. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Aviva has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

