Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Shares Gap Down to $2,825.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,825 ($36.91), but opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28). Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,761.19 ($36.08), with a volume of 44,634 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £851.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,236.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,739.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.
Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.
