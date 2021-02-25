AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €23.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.10 ($27.18).

AXA SA (CS.PA) stock opened at €20.31 ($23.89) on Thursday. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.96.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

