AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.84 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.84 ($29.22) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.10 ($27.18).

EPA CS traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €20.31 ($23.89). The stock had a trading volume of 5,609,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.96. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

