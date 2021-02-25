AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €26.00 by Barclays

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.10 ($27.18).

Shares of CS stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting €20.31 ($23.89). The stock had a trading volume of 5,609,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €19.46 and its 200-day moving average is €17.96. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

