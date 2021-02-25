Axar Capital Management L.P. Buys 10,305,369 Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,305,369 shares during the quarter. StoneMor comprises approximately 99.7% of Axar Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Axar Capital Management L.P. owned about 70.51% of StoneMor worth $218,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneMor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneMor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STON opened at $2.32 on Thursday. StoneMor Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.