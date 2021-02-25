Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

About Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. It offers mobile telephony and broadband services, fixed telecommunications, and digital pay television services; digital telco services to mobile, home, and enterprise customers; and digital platform, which connects businesses to ecosystem and customers worldwide; and infrastructure solutions and services.

