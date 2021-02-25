Axie Infinity Price Reaches $1.53 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and $12.95 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.46 or 0.00738017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00036833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

