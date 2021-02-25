Axie Infinity Shards Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.17 or 0.00706312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00036023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

