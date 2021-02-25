Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Amazon.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,411,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,238.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,206.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

