Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Sells $151,841.96 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mosich Nick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46.

On Thursday, February 18th, Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of Axos Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00.

NYSE:AX traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $46.71. 271,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $48.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 412,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

