Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

