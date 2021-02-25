AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT Raised to $20.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BWS Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.49% from the stock’s previous close. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

AXT stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 23,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,093. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $527.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.86 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $868,390. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

