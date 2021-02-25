Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 5.6%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 47,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 207,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.